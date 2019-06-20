BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBS) — The Sixers traded up five spots to snag Washington guard Matisse Thybulle in the first round of Thursday’s NBA draft. The team reportedly sent picks Nos. 24 and 33 to the Boston Celtics for the 20th pick.
Thybulle (6-foot-5, 195) averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists during his senior year. He also chipped in 2.3 blocks and 3.5 steals per game. The senior guard was named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year for 2019.
He’s a career 42.9% shooter and finished his four-year career a 35.8% shooter from three.
Thybulle is a former teammate of Markelle Fultz, who the Sixers took No. 1 overall in 2017. The two played together during the 2016-17 season at Washington.
This is general manager Elton Brand’s first draft at the helm of the Sixers.
The team also holds the three second round picks — Nos. 34, 42 and 54. Stay tuned.