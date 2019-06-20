WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) – A Montgomery County couple has been convicted for the murder of a 4-year-old boy over spilled cereal. A jury convicted Keiff King and Lisa Smith on Thursday night of first-degree murder.
Smith and King beat Smith’s son, Tahjir, after he spilled the cereal at their home in Willow Grove in January 2018.
Smith initially told police she was walking home with Tahjir when his feet became wobbly and he couldn’t breathe.
Paramedics later found him unresponsive inside the home on the 1800 block of Lukens Avenue in Willow Grove.
Tahjir Smith was repeatedly struck in the head and torso with both a hand and a shoe, according to authorities. An autopsy also revealed old rib fractures the boy suffered.
Smith and King will be sentenced later in this year.