WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Immediate Suburbs Until 6 AM Thursday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:CBS3 At 4, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A heartwarming video of an exchange between a stepfather and his stepdaughter has gone viral on social media. Brian Sandusky was brought to tears when his stepdaughter Sophia Wilcox surprised him with a priceless gift.

Every day while Wilcox was in middle school, Sandusky would leave his stepdaughter handwritten notes to inspire her.

Wilcox saved them all and six years later, she framed the notes and gave them to Sandusky.

“During middle school, my stepdad used to leave me a note on my door each day to inspire me. well, I kept those notes & It’s been 6 years since then. today I gave him those notes back,” Wilcox wrote on Twitter.

He immediately broke down in tears.

The video has gone viral on Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s