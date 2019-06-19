Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A heartwarming video of an exchange between a stepfather and his stepdaughter has gone viral on social media. Brian Sandusky was brought to tears when his stepdaughter Sophia Wilcox surprised him with a priceless gift.
Every day while Wilcox was in middle school, Sandusky would leave his stepdaughter handwritten notes to inspire her.
Wilcox saved them all and six years later, she framed the notes and gave them to Sandusky.
“During middle school, my stepdad used to leave me a note on my door each day to inspire me. well, I kept those notes & It’s been 6 years since then. today I gave him those notes back,” Wilcox wrote on Twitter.
He immediately broke down in tears.
The video has gone viral on Twitter.