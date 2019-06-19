PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Speed cameras are getting a step closer to coming to the Boulevard. Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to sign the “Roosevelt Boulevard Speed Camera” legislation into law Wednesday morning.
Kenney, along with other city leaders will meet at 10 a.m. to sign the legislation into law and announce details on the program’s fall rollout.
Last month, Philadelphia City Council voted to install the speed cameras.
The bill will authorize the use of speed cameras along the entire 12-mile stretch of the Boulevard.
The cameras would take pictures of the back of your vehicle and include your license plate, location, date and time. Tickets would then range between $100 to $150, depending on how far over the speed limit you’re driving.
Officials hope the high-tech cameras will improve safety by deterring speeders. They say the cameras will help advance the city’s “Vision Zero” goal of zero traffic deaths on Philadelphia streets by 2030.
Police say there were 96 fatal crashes in Philadelphia in 2018, and 21 percent of them happened on Roosevelt Boulevard.