WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch Issued For Philadelphia, Immediate Suburbs From 12 PM Until 6 AM Thursday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Speed cameras are getting a step closer to coming to the Boulevard. Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to sign the “Roosevelt Boulevard Speed Camera” legislation into law Wednesday morning.

Kenney, along with other city leaders will meet at 10 a.m. to sign the legislation into law and announce details on the program’s fall rollout.

Last month, Philadelphia City Council voted to install the speed cameras.

The bill will authorize the use of speed cameras along the entire 12-mile stretch of the Boulevard.

The cameras would take pictures of the back of your vehicle and include your license plate, location, date and time. Tickets would then range between $100 to $150, depending on how far over the speed limit you’re driving.

Officials hope the high-tech cameras will improve safety by deterring speeders. They say the cameras will help advance the city’s “Vision Zero” goal of zero traffic deaths on Philadelphia streets by 2030.

Police say there were 96 fatal crashes in Philadelphia in 2018, and 21 percent of them happened on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s