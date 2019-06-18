WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa (CBS/CNN) — Pennsylvania State Police arrested a woman in Northumberland County for allegedly trying to kill two people with cigarettes laced with rat poison. Troopers say Tina Young, 37, of Montandon, put ground pieces of rat poison in cigarettes she rolled for two people she cared for.
Young told investigators she did it in an attempt to kill the man and woman because they had fired her.
She’s also accused of stealing and forging a check for $2,500 from the couple.
Neighbors told CNN affiliate WNEP-TV that they were not surprised that Young has been charged.
“She was the meanest, nastiest, most backstabbing person I’ve ever met in my life,” Peggy Reynolds told WNEP.
Young is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.
(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)