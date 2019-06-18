



WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey is taking a new approach in fighting the opioid epidemic by giving away free doses of an overdose-reversing drug. Most major pharmacies across the Garden State gave out a single dose of Naloxone, better known as Narcan, for free on Tuesday.

Pharmacies in Washington Township alone handed out more than 100 doses as well as materials on addiction treatment thanks to a state pilot program.

“We have to change the way we’re thinking about it, that a law enforcement approach is not going to work alone,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said. “It’s a public health crisis and we need a public health approach.”

New Jersey spent about $1.5 million to hand out about 20,000 doses of Narcan at 175 participating pharmacies Tuesday. There was no need for insurance and no questions asked other than allergies.

People who picked up doses on Tuesday in Washington Township had different reasons.

“I picked it up because I go a lot of festivals and I see a lot of things,” Cindy Ruggiero, of Southampton, said.

“In today’s world, you never know and if you have the opportunity to save somebody,” Bob Moretti, of Southampton, said.

Last year, about 3,000 people died from drug overdoses in New Jersey.

Addiction expert Ed Brazell, of Silent Epidemic, says the loss of life could have been worse if it wasn’t for first responders distributing thousands of doses of Narcan.

“I think it’s the best thing,” Brazell said. “I mean we’re trying every little thing that we can try in this state and that’s what makes it good. We’re not just stopping with one thing. We’re going to try something else if one thing doesn’t work.”

Brazell, who’s trained families on administering Naloxone for years, says now that more people have the medicine they must remember one thing: always call 911 if someone overdoses.

The life-saving effects of Narcan are temporary and getting treatment is the only lasting cure to the devastating disease of addiction.

“Don’t think that it can’t happen to your children because so many of my friends’ children are dead,” Kathleen Nicolary, of Washington Township, said.

See the complete list of participating pharmacies below:

