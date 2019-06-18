



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As we get ready to switch the seasonal calendar officially from spring to summer at the end of this week, we are still getting our money’s worth of wild weather. A stalled front that continues to sit over the region will allow for more thunderstorms to fire up this afternoon, and some of those could be strong to severe at times, especially in the afternoon and early-evening hours.

At this time the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety of the region under a Slight Risk for severe weather this afternoon. This is the second tier of severe weather threat on the scale of 5.

“The reason for the increase in severe threat looks to be because the stalled front to our south has shifted very slightly north placing us in a more conducive zone for rotating super cell thunderstorms to develop along the actual front itself,” CBS3 meteorologist Matt Peterson explained.

As we go through the afternoon, there is no one area that looks to be a bull’s-eye for the severe storms, but the southern half of the area likely has best chance for the stronger storms to develop. Make sure you are staying weather aware in all communities today.

The threats that we will be most concerned with today are locally heavy rain, strong winds, and the chance for a spin up tornado, if a more discrete rotating supercells were to develop.

When it comes to the heavy rain potential we do a have a flash flood watch that remains in effect as well until six a.m. Wednesday. Some of the stronger thunderstorms could produce brief but very heavy downpours, leading to urban and poor drainage flooding. Always remember never drive through flooded roadways, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

As we progress through the week there will be another shot at severe weather again on Thursday as a cold front looks to sweep through the area. More details will come on that as we get closer to Thursday.