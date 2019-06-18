WEATHER ALERT:Possible Severe Storms To Hit Delaware Valley Tuesday Afternoon, Evening
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A United flight arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport had to be taken out of service after ants from a carry-on bag appeared in part of the cabin. A passenger on the Venice-to-Newark flight Monday described the scenario in a series of tweets and photos.

“The guy in front pulls down his case (which btw isn’t zipped shut, as middle aisle guy notes to me in an aside) and ants ants ants spill out, running in every which direction,” Charlotte Burns tweeted.

A United spokesman said the plane was sidelined once it reached Newark so it could be cleaned and exterminated.

The spokesman said the airline notified airport customs and agriculture personnel.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

