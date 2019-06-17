  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was fatally shot inside of her own home in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on the 5000 block of Seventh Street.

Officers found a 68-year-old woman shot in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities say her husband was the only other person home at the time.

“The 69-year-old husband remained on the scene. He was taken into custody as a possible suspect for this shooting, and he was transported to homicide. He is being interviewed by homicide detectives,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

He is being questioned at homicide at this time

Police say they found a gun at the scene.

Investigators are trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

