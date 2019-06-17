



CLAYTON, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey student fighting cancer is not doing it alone. Classmates are showing their support in a big way.

While some kids are reveling in the last week of school, second grader Ian Davis is just happy to go with his mom to pick up his older brother.

The last two weeks have been a whirlwind for the Davis family since Ian was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

“It’s heartbreaking, no one ever wants to see their children struggle and hurt but he’s a trooper,” Gina Davis, Ian’s mom and a fifth-grade teacher at Simmons Elementary School, said.

Davis is a teacher where her son attends school in Clayton. Immediately upon hearing the news, fellow staff took a collection to help cover medical costs. But fellow fifth grade teacher Ellen Bernstein took it a step further and got the students involved.

A Philadelphian’s Guide To Swimming Season: When Philly Pools Open This Week

“We would paint whatever color we want and write anything with messages,” one student said.

As you can see, this isn’t just any box of rocks. The students pained them to raise money for the Davis family.

“They just jumped right into it when I told them the news and they went full force,” Bernstein said.

In all, the students raised more than $400.

“It was important so he could get better faster,” fifth grader Eve Moore said.

“When you paint the rocks, it feels good because you’re painting them and all the money is going toward someone that needs it,” fifth grader Quentin Graham said.

Summer Camps Looking To Make Sure Campers Stay Healthy And Safe Amid Measles Outbreak

“It makes me happy that everybody is helping my brother get well and all,” Ian’s brother, Christian, said.

“They’re making money and giving it to us,” Ian said. “It makes me happy.”

Tuesday is the last day of school at Simmons Elementary. Anyone who wishes to make a donation to the Davis family can call 856-237-3109.