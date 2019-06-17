



HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania is making grants available in an effort to expand the state’s brewing industry. The grant will provide funds toward promotion, marketing and research projects.

The goal is to improve the production and sale of brewed beverages in the commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania’s brewing industry is one of the strongest in the nation, and it is imperative that we continue to innovate, expand, and lead; this grant program will help us do just that,” said Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding. “We encourage anyone interested in helping to support research, development, marketing, and tourism related to brewing in the commonwealth to apply.”

Driscoll’s Releasing Rosé Flavored Strawberries, Raspberries For Limited Time

Interested applicants should send a one-page concept paper, plus a one-page draft budget to chariley@pa.gov by Aug. 2. Additional info can be found here.