WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From Noon Until Late Tonight
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Big Brother, Local, Local TV, Sewell News


SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) – Big Brother is back! The new cast for the 21st season of the reality show have been announced and among this season’s cast members is a New Jersey native.

Twenty-seven-year-old therapist Nick Maccarone, of Sewell, New Jersey, will join 15 other house guests as they spend the summer competing for $500,000.

Nick Maccarone

The show will follow the group as they live together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining house guest receiving the grand prize of $500,000.

Big Brother debuts with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS3.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s