PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An unexpected Father’s Day tweet from comedian Bill Cosby led to some cringe-worthy moments on social media. Cosby referred to himself as “America’s Dad” and said it’s an honor to be called a father.
Cosby’s spokesman said Cosby asked for the message to be sent out in support of a non-profit group.
But many criticized the post as being out of touch since Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years behind bars at a Skippack Township prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.