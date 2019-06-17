WEATHER ALERT:Severe thunderstorm watch for much of area until 11 p.m.
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An unexpected Father’s Day tweet from comedian Bill Cosby led to some cringe-worthy moments on social media. Cosby referred to himself as “America’s Dad” and said it’s an honor to be called a father.

Cosby’s spokesman said Cosby asked for the message to be sent out in support of a non-profit group.

But many criticized the post as being out of touch since Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years behind bars at a Skippack Township prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.

