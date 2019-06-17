Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video posted on Twitter captured a heartwarming moment for one man on Father’s Day. Crystal Aponte tweeted a video on Saturday night of her father opening a package with a teddy bear inside that had a very special message to share.
The message told him that he was going to be a grandfather.
He was so emotional, he started hugging the bear and crying.
The video has gone viral with nearly 7.5 million views on Twitter while the family calls it the best Father’s Day gift ever.