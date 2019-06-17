WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From Noon Monday Until 6 a.m. Tuesday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:CBS3 At 4, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video posted on Twitter captured a heartwarming moment for one man on Father’s Day. Crystal Aponte tweeted a video on Saturday night of her father opening a package with a teddy bear inside that had a very special message to share.

The message told him that he was going to be a grandfather.

He was so emotional, he started hugging the bear and crying.

The video has gone viral with nearly 7.5 million views on Twitter while the family calls it the best Father’s Day gift ever.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s