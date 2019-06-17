Police Searching For Missing Drexel Student

WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch In Effect From Noon Until Late Tonight
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Drexel student. Police say Andrew Yun was last seen around noon Wednesday at Drexel’s Towers Hall.

Yun is a first-year student in the Westphal College of Media Arts & Design.

Drexel Police and the Philadelphia Police Department are working to locate Yun.

Anyone who has information that could help locate Yun should contact Drexel Police at 215-895-2222.

