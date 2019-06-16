



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was another disturbing weekend of violence in the City of Brotherly Love, another weekend filled with gun violence. More than a dozen people have been shot since late Friday night, the gunfire erupting in nearly every pocket of Philadelphia, even on I-76.

Philadelphia Police have been very busy this weekend. There have been at least 16 shootings within city limits so far, but no one has been arrested.

Many families that have been impacted by the latest wave of gun violence in the city are left grieving.

Crime scene tape hangs on North Fourth and Wingohocking Streets in North Philadelphia, where police say a 33-year-old man was shot six times just before 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The flashing lights brought neighbors outside like an unplanned summer block party.

Police Searching For 3 Suspects Who Pistol-Whipped Homeowner, Stole Money During Home Invasion In Castor

Some were seen smiling and laughing just a few feet away from several shell case markings. But Philadelphia’s no-snitch culture dominates the neighborhood.

When residents were asked if they heard anything, they either said they weren’t around or they didn’t hear the gun shots.

Just some of the other shootings in Philadelphia over the weekend include a road-rage incident on Saturday night on the Schuylkill Expressway, near the 26th Street ramp. The victim was placed in stable condition.

On South Street, which is often packed with tourists, two shootings happened. One by Fourth Street early Saturday when two men were shot. Both survived.

The other happened early Sunday morning when a 22-year-old man was shot four times by 10th Street.

Family Demands Answers After Wheelchair Ramps For Son With Cerebral Palsy Stolen From South Philadelphia Home

That shooting happened just around the corner from a police sub station.

Business owners, like Leandro Bommarito at Little Italy Pizza, say due to the violence in recent years fewer families have been seen walking on South Street.

“It’s not a good thing at all. It’s sad,” Bommarito said. “People getting scared. People don’t come out that much no more.”

Since the weekend started, Philadelphia saw a total of 16 shootings and 22 victims – at the time of publication.

Those killed in Philadelphia over the weekend include a man shot on East Walnut Lane in Germantown; another man was gunned down and died on North 20th Street in Tioga; and on Saturday afternoon a 38-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed inside the CBM Deli on Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia. Loved ones identified her as April Coleman, a mother of five.

“She’s greatly missed, she was greatly loved,” Tanaya Kinard, Coleman’s friend, said. “It’s just a sad thing, beautiful person.”

The youngest victim from Philadelphia’s weekend shootings was a 16-year-old girl who was hit in the right arm. She is expected to survive.