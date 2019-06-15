Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Six Greyhounds were rescued at the Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday. They were first rescued in Qatar and flown 7,000 miles to Philadelphia.
The dogs, who were abused and malnourished, were picked up by volunteers with the National Greyhound Adoption Program.
They are Podencos, which is part of the Greyhound family.
The dogs will be nursed back to health at a facility in Northeast Phiadelphia and eventually put up for adoption.