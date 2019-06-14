WESTFIELD, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A Delaware man is facing several charges after police say he was found outside of a New Jersey elementary school with a loaded gun and additional ammunition. The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Tamaques Elementary School in Westfield.
Union County prosecutors say police went to the Tamaques school Thursday after authorities in Delaware told them a man later identified as Thomas Wilkie was headed there and might be armed. Classes had already concluded, but the school went on lockdown because after-school activities were taking place.
Authorities say Wilkie had a 45-caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets and two more loaded clips of ammunition on him when he was arrested. They say another 130 additional rounds were found in the trunk of his SUV.
Mom Of Toddler Found Dead At South Jersey Home Charged With His Murder
The 46-year-old Bear man faces weapons and trespassing charges. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.
Authorities haven’t said why Wilkie drove to the school.
(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)