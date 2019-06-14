BREAKING:Man killed after being dragged down street while trying to stop carjacker in North Philadelphia, police say
ATLANTA (AP) — Brian McCann capped Atlanta’s three-run ninth inning with a two-run single off Héctor Neris, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 on Friday night for their eighth straight win.

Atlanta improved to 23-9 since May 10 and opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. It was the first game between the division rivals since the Phillies swept three games from the Braves in late March.

Neris (1-3) was 15 for 15 in save chances this year, but couldn’t find the formula on his 30th birthday. Philadelphia has dropped four of five.

