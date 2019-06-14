



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are cracking down on the curfew for children and teens this summer. That means they could face fines if they are caught out too late.

Business owners and residents say the curfew enforcement is much needed. There are a lot of tourists on South Street during the day, but it’s at night that local say teens are all over the place.

“They’re just causing so much trouble up here, something has to be done,” Maxx Stoyanoff-Williams, manager at MilkBoy South Street, said.

Police are ramping up their curfew enforcement efforts of teenagers, specifically minors on South Street. It’s a problem business owners on the popular street have experienced for years.

“They’re just here to run around and basically fight and just be reckless,” Stoyanoff-Williams said.

“It’s just when they come in huge groups, I think it’s a little scary,” Julia Zagar, owner of Eyes Gallery, said.

Man Has Message For Philadelphia City Leaders After He Was Allegedly Attacked By Group Of Teenagers In Old City

Like when this surveillance video on Chestnut Street in Old City captured a group of male and female teens — police say between the ages of 15 and 18 — walking up to a man to hit and steal from him. The teens fractured the man’s jaw in the attack, which happened just after midnight Monday.

The citywide summer curfew requires minors 13 and older be inside by midnight, and minors under 13 must be in by 10 p.m.

South Philly resident Sara Jennings has a 13-year-old son.

“I don’t feel like my son is old enough to be [out past curfew], especially on South Street, when there’s an older crowd. I think that he could get drawn into things that he’s not responsible enough to handle,” Jennings said.

Children and teens who are caught by police could face up to a $250 fine for the first offense and from $300 to $500 for the next one. Many businesses say it’s needed.

“It’ll help keep businesses safe, people safer,” Stoyanoff-Williams said. “I’m glowing with excitement about a curfew.”

There is an exception to the rule. Minors are allowed to travel out late to and from their jobs.

CBS3 reporter Chantee Lans reports.