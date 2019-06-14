  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
LEWES, Del (CBS) — Police in Delaware say they found over $19,000 worth of cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash in the car of a popular Washington, D.C. chef. According to reports, 40-year-old Massimo Fabbri is facing tier 5 felony drug charges, which is the most severely penalized drug charges in Delaware.

A Lewes Police report says officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute inside a BMW and found a woman yelling for help.

Police said both Fabbri and the woman, Christina Lombardi, had visible injuries.

Officers then found the cocaine and cash.

Fabbri owns the San Lorenzo restaurant in Washington, D.C, where high-profile guests have included the Obama family.

