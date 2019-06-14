Man Found Dead, Another Arrested Following Fight Over Possible Noise Complaint In South Philadelphia, Police Say

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a fight over a noise complaint in South Philadelphia. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of Jackson Street.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a fight over a noise complaint in South Philadelphia. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of Jackson Street.
Police say a 63-year-old man confronted a 26-year-old man for possibly playing loud music.
Investigators say the two men got into a fight and at some point, the older man fell. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Authorities are trying to determine the cause of death.
Officers arrested the 26-year-old man.