Man Found Dead, Another Arrested Following Fight Over Possible Noise Complaint In South Philadelphia, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead following a fight over a noise complaint in South Philadelphia. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of Jackson Street.

Police say a 63-year-old man confronted a 26-year-old man for possibly playing loud music.

Investigators say the two men got into a fight and at some point, the older man fell. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of death.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old man.

