  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMom
    9:30 PMLife in Pieces
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Since the beginning of June, it seems like violence has surged in the city with shooting after shooting. Eyewitness News wanted to put this years violence into some context.

According to police statistics, so far this year at least 571 people have been shot. That number may seem high, but that is average for this time of year.

‘No Regard For Human Life’: Community Mourns After 19-Year-Old Gunned Down In Port Richmond

Of those victims that have been shot, 145 have died — a 10% increase over last year, which was the deadliest year in Philadelphia in more than a decade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s