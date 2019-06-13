Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Since the beginning of June, it seems like violence has surged in the city with shooting after shooting. Eyewitness News wanted to put this years violence into some context.
According to police statistics, so far this year at least 571 people have been shot. That number may seem high, but that is average for this time of year.
Of those victims that have been shot, 145 have died — a 10% increase over last year, which was the deadliest year in Philadelphia in more than a decade.