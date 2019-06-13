NUTLEY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey tanning salon owner has been arrested for recording customers in tanning beds, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says. Martino Poli, 38, owner of Sun of a Beach salon in Nutley, was taken into custody on Wednesday.
The prosecutor’s office says a female customer reported she noticed a camera lens recording her while she was in a tanning bed.
On Wednesday, police searched the salon’s premises and recovered what is believed to be recording devices. Authorities say they also found cocaine and marijuana.
Poli has been charged with invasion of privacy, endangering the welfare of a child, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
He is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark and has a detention hearing scheduled for June 19.