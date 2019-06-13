DONATE NOW!CBS3 Presents 13th Annual 'Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope' Telethon
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two more Philadelphia playgrounds have been closed after lead paint is found on play equipment. The latest two playgrounds are East Poplar on North 8th Street and Disston on Keystone Street.

They join Chew Park in South Philadelphia, which closed earlier in the month.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation says volunteers likely painted the equipment at these parks and probably didn’t realize the paint they were using was contaminated with lead.

East Poplar was closed immediately, while Disston was already closed for construction.

