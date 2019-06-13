Comments
MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A small earthquake has rumbled parts of central Pennsylvania. The United States Geological Survey says the epicenter of Wednesday night’s magnitude 3.4 quake was about 11 miles southwest of Mifflintown at a depth of nearly 17 miles.
No damage has been reported.
Some people reported hearing a rumble like thunder. Others compared the quake to a big truck going by.
The Pennsylvania earthquake follows an earthquake of an estimated magnitude 4 that struck just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie on Monday.
(©Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)