MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A small earthquake has rumbled parts of central Pennsylvania. The United States Geological Survey says the epicenter of Wednesday night’s magnitude 3.4 quake was about 11 miles southwest of Mifflintown at a depth of nearly 17 miles.

No damage has been reported.

Some people reported hearing a rumble like thunder. Others compared the quake to a big truck going by.

The Pennsylvania earthquake follows an earthquake of an estimated magnitude 4 that struck just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie on Monday.

