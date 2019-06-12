PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SugarHouse Casino is getting a new name. The city’s first casino will go by Rivers Casino Philadelphia beginning this fall.
The rebranding comes as part of planned upgrades to the casino, which includes a new state-of-the-art permanent sportsbook, a new signature restaurant, and an online casino experience to complement the brick-and-mortar operations.
“Since receiving our casino license in 2006, gaming in Pennsylvania has evolved tremendously,” said Greg Carlin, CEO of SugarHouse Casino and Rush Street Gaming. “Keeping pace with the changing landscape has been paramount to our success. Creating a unified brand is another example of how we’re anticipating and responding to the competitive market for gaming.”
There will be no change in ownership of the property.
The casino opened on Delaware Avenue in 2010.