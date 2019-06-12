PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – The largest sphinx statue in the western hemisphere has a new home inside the Penn Museum. The 25,000-pound sculpture was carefully relocated to the museum’s main entrance lobby on Wednesday morning.
The 3,000-year-old sphinx of famed Pharaoh Ramses II has resided in the museum’s Egypt Gallery since 1926.
The statue arrived in Philadelphia in 1913 on a boat from Germany. It was docked in Port Richmond and carried through the city on a horse-drawn cart.
On Tuesday, the museum prepared for the move by moving the Sphinx about 250 feet before its move to its current place outdoors.
Museum officials used air dollies to move the statue through a series of doorways, windows, hairpin turns and tight squeezes.
Museum director Julian Siggers says the sphinx has been the museum’s unofficial mascot for a long time, and its new location will put it “front and center.”
CBS3 Reporter Dan Koob contributed to this report.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)