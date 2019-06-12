



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Ford is recalling 1.2 million Explorers over a problem with their suspensions. The recalled SUVs are from model years 2011 through 2017.

Ford said that cars frequently ride over rough terrain may experience a fractured toe link on their rear suspension, which can affect steering and increase the risk of an accident. Ford said one customer reported hitting a curb when the toe link broke, but it is not aware of any related injuries.

Ford said it will spend about $180 million to fix the problem, which will be done at no cost to the cars’ owners.

Dealers will remove and replace left and right-hand rear suspension toe links with a new forged toe link and align the rear suspension. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S17.

Ford also announced three other smaller recalls. One is a recall of 12,000 Ford Taurus and Flex cars as well as Lincoln MKS and MKT vehicles sold in Canada. They have a similar problem with their toe links. Ford said it is aware of one crash involving minor injuries associated with the problem. The affected vehicles range from model year 2009 through 2017.

Ford is also recalling 123,000 Ford F-150 pickups from 2013 with 6-speed automatic transmissions that could potentially downshift into first gear unintentionally. And it is recalling 4,300 Ford Econoline vehicles from model years 2009 to 2016 which are used as ambulances or school buses. Those vehicles have a weld in the clutch that could fail, preventing them from moving.

