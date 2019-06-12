Driver Killed, Passenger Injured In Late Night Crash On Roosevelt Boulevard

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly crash along Roosevelt Boulevard. Police say the driver of a black BMW lost control and slammed into a tree near 5th Street, around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The 22-year-old driver was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.
A 22-year-old passenger survived and is now in stable condition.
No word on what caused the driver to lose control.