



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is recovering after getting shot in his left leg while riding an ATV in West Philadelphia. The incident comes as the City of Philadelphia is experiencing an uptick in gun violence.

It was a scene that is all too common on Tuesday. Yellow crime tape, detectives collecting evidence and another Philadelphian shot.

This time, the victim police say was hit once in the leg while riding an ATV at 46th and Haverford Streets in the Mill Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.

Investigators say the teen was shot once in the left leg and rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia by responding officers and is expected to be OK.

“You just want to stop the gun violence,” Koran Reynolds, a neighbor, said.

But the violence is sending shivers down the spines of those that live in Philadelphia.

“She [his daughter] was in daycare,” Reynolds said. “They even heard the gunshots and they forced the children to go inside. For it to be so close to my house and have to call my family, make sure they’re OK and they calling me also, it’s pretty bad.”

In Philadelphia, shootings are up 3% in 2019 and homicides double that with more than six.

‘Philadelphia Has Gone To Hell In A Handbasket’: City Experiencing Spike In Shootings, Homicides

According to police, newly sworn-in officers will be used to combat the crime, a change in strategy.

For those exposed to and living near the latest spat of violence, combating it can’t come soon enough.

“Philadelphia is supposed to be about peace, love and happiness and brotherly love, not about somebody getting shot,” a Philadelphia man said.

No arrests have been made at this time. An investigation remains active.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.