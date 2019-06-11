  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey news


ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A 7-year-old unknowingly brought a loaded handgun to a Galloway Township school after it was placed in the student’s backpack by a relative, investigators say. The incident happened at the Atlantic Community Charter School on June 6.

Investigators say the student did not know they carried the loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun to school and told staff as soon as they noticed it.

The investigation found the handgun was put in the student’s backpack by a relative, identified as 33-year-old Lamar Keith Williamson, who had been staying with the child’s family in Atlantic City.

Credit: CBS3

Williamson was charged with endangering the welfare of children, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest and his current whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office at 609-652-1234.

