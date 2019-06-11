  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Arthaus Condominiums, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s skyline is growing. City officials, architects, and developers announced Tuesday plans for a new condo tower across from the Kimmel Center.

The “Arthaus Condominiums” is being developed by Dranoff Properties. The 47-story skyscraper will be built on the Avenue of the Arts at Broad and Spruce Streets.

“Each residence, or as we call them ‘haus,’ will wrap a corner of the building with sweeping views from every vantage point,” Dranoff Properties CEO Carl Dranoff said.

The Arthaus Condo will have a sky garden with a glass-enclosed greenhouse and individual planting beds, a 75-foot pool, fitness and yoga, dining salon, rooftop dog run, and children’s playroom.

The ground-breaking will happen Tuesday afternoon.

