PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s skyline is growing. City officials, architects, and developers announced Tuesday plans for a new condo tower across from the Kimmel Center.
The “Arthaus Condominiums” is being developed by Dranoff Properties. The 47-story skyscraper will be built on the Avenue of the Arts at Broad and Spruce Streets.
“Each residence, or as we call them ‘haus,’ will wrap a corner of the building with sweeping views from every vantage point,” Dranoff Properties CEO Carl Dranoff said.
The Arthaus Condo will have a sky garden with a glass-enclosed greenhouse and individual planting beds, a 75-foot pool, fitness and yoga, dining salon, rooftop dog run, and children’s playroom.
The ground-breaking will happen Tuesday afternoon.