WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Washington Township are searching for a woman who stole laundry out of dryers at an apartment complex. The incident happened Friday around 9 p.m. at Washington Way Apartments.

According to Washington Township police, the woman stole children’s summer clothing, bedding, towels and even ladies’ U.S. Postal worker uniforms.

Police are working to identify the woman seen on surveillance video entering the laundry room empty-handed and walking away with the clothing and bedding.

Anyone with information about this incident or woman can call police at 856-589-0330.

