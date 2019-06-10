PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — For the first time since Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz inked a whopping four-year, $128 million contract extension with the Birds, the franchise quarterback spoke to the media on Monday. Wentz received a record $107 million in guarantees, and with the deal comes high expectations.

“The pressure is always going to be there, so I’m never going to let it bog me down,” Wentz said.

Wentz is 23-17 in three seasons as the starting quarterback but has missed 13 games, including five playoff contests over the past two years. He finished third in NFL MVP voting in 2017 when backup quarterback Nick Foles led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

Wentz tore his ACL in Week 13 in 2017 and sat out the final three regular-season games in 2018 because of a back injury. This is only his second full offseason preparing as the starting quarterback. He was No. 3 on the depth chart in 2016 until Sam Bradford was traded a week before the opener.

“It’s been quite the ride for these couple of years, but I’m really excited for what the future brings,” Wentz told reporters Monday.

Wentz said the city’s culture fits him perfectly.

“I don’t think this culture, this city could fit me any better, just with the passion they bring and with how bad they want to win, and I’m wired the same way. I’m extremely thrilled to be here for quite a while now and just excited for it,” Wentz said.

Selected No. 2 overall out of North Dakota State in the 2016 draft after Jared Goff, Wentz has thrown for 10,152 yards, 70 touchdowns and 28 interceptions with a 92.5 passer rating. Despite some inconsistency last season, he posted career highs in completion rate (69.6 percent) and passer rating (102.2). His 32 TD passes in 2017 and completion percentage last season are franchise records.