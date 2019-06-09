BREAKING:Three Men Critically Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe 73rd Annual Tony Awards
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men have been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street, in the Carroll Park section of the city.

Police say a 21-year-old victim was shot one time in the chin, the second victim is a 28-year-old who shot in the back and the third victim is a 28-year-old who was struck in the leg.

All three men were taken to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition.

So far no arrests have been made.

Philadelphia Police are investigating the shooting.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s