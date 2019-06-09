Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three men have been rushed to the hospital following a shooting in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street, in the Carroll Park section of the city.
Police say a 21-year-old victim was shot one time in the chin, the second victim is a 28-year-old who shot in the back and the third victim is a 28-year-old who was struck in the leg.
All three men were taken to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition.
So far no arrests have been made.
Philadelphia Police are investigating the shooting.
