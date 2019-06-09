BREAKING:Three Men Critically Injured In West Philadelphia Shooting
By CBS3 Staff
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) – There is good news for commuters who ride New Jersey Transit’s River Line. The agency says regular weekday service will resume Monday.

NJ Transit announced limited service on Friday for emergency inspections after a light rail car failed to meet its safety standards.

On Sunday, NJ Transit says a sufficient number of cars passed safety inspections over the weekend.

“When it comes to the safety of our customers and employees, we will not cut corners or take shortcuts,” NJ Transit executive director Kevin Corbett said. “While the decision to comprehensively test every wheel on every vehicle was made out of an abundance of caution, it was the only responsible decision to make.”

Express shuttle buses will also operate between the four highest ridership stations, NJ Transit says.

The buses will stop at the Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park Park and Walter Rand Transportation Center stations.

Here is the express bus schedule:

• Every 30 minutes between 5:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

• Every 30 minutes between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

