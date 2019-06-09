PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in the neck during a double shooting. The incident happened on Frankford and Cottman Avenues in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
Police say two men were shot by two suspects while attempting to purchase drugs behind a restaurant in Mayfair.
According to police, the 23-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to the left side of his neck. A 21-year-old man was shot once in his left shoulder.
The victims drove to a nearby hospital, where both then were transferred to Temple University Hospital – one via an airlift.
Police say the 23-year-old victim was placed in critical condition. The 21-year-old was placed in serious but stable condition.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.