By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 42-year-old man has died after police say he was shot multiple times while he was sitting inside his car. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on South 67th and Dorel Streets in the city’s Elmwood neighborhood on Sunday.

Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered at this time.

Authorities are investigating the homicide.

