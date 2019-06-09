Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 42-year-old man has died after police say he was shot multiple times while he was sitting inside his car. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. on South 67th and Dorel Streets in the city’s Elmwood neighborhood on Sunday.
Police say the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.
He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
Three Men In Critical Condition Following Shooting In West Philadelphia, Police Say
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered at this time.
Authorities are investigating the homicide.