PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A four-alarm fire devoured an auto shop in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood on Saturday night. Firefighters placed the blaze under control around 11:38 p.m. but remained on scene. The fire broke out at Vans Exclusive Auto on the 4300 block of Adams Avenue around 9:15 p.m.
Officials say electrical workers were doing work on an electrical socket when it caught fire and quickly spread.
When firefighters first arrived around 9:15 p.m. it was a two-alarm fire but quickly escalated to four alarms.
A number of fire departments were on the scene battling the flames.
According to officials, the auto shop owner’s dog died in the fire but no people were injured.
Firefighters are still working to put out hot spots at the building.
CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.