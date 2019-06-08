



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The “Philly Special” didn’t make the cut for Madden 19, but Eagles fans will have plenty of opportunity to recreate the guttiest play call in Super Bowl history in this year’s video game. Two weeks after EA Sports revealed that the famous play will be in Madden NFL 20, visual evidence now exists.

Thanks to Operation Sports, a website covering sports video games, Eagles fans can get a glimpse into what the “Philly Special” looks like in video game form.

Philly Special in Madden NFL 20 pic.twitter.com/hwkGIs417r — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) June 8, 2019

According to EA Sports game developer Anthony White, the play will be under the pistol formation.

“Set is called Philly,” White told the Eagles’ official website. “When you go to the play, it’s called ‘Philly Special’ and the other play is called ‘Fake Philly Special.'”

Heard it here first: The Philly Special will be making its debut in @EAMaddenNFL. Hear more: https://t.co/ixwRkB78os Subscribe to the Eagle Eye in the Sky podcast: https://t.co/SDe9RQxTcy#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OOStZNzHTz — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 20, 2019

White said the “Philly Special” will also be in other teams’ playbooks, not just the Eagles’.

Every Eagles fan remembers where they were when Nick Foles and Doug Pederson called the “Philly Special.” It was the signature moment in the Eagles’ 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, though there were many others too.

Facing a 4th-and-goal near the end of the first half, Foles famously asked Pederson for “Philly Philly,” and the head coach obliged. The trick play resulted in Foles catching a touchdown pass. The Super Bowl MVP became the first player in Super Bowl history to both throw and catch a touchdown.

Words are never enough to describe the wizardry of the “Philly Special,” so watch below.

Madden NFL 20 will be released on Aug. 2.