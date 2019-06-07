WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police and FBI have arrested a suspect following a string of explosions and undetonated devices in Washington Township, Northampton County. Washington Township police say Jason Muzzicato was arrested at his home on Friday morning.
A second search warrant was also conducted at his Bangor Motor Works business.
The explosions began in late March and two explosions happened as recently as Monday. The Monday explosions were heard at 9 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.
“It’s like a big firework, really big firework, they are very loud,” Ronald Moyer told WFMZ-TV.
The latest undetonated device was found Thursday at 11: 45 a.m. on Flicksville Road by a township employee. Other devices were found April 23 and May 18.
“This is absolutely criminal, we don’t have a concrete motive or reason at this point,” Washington Township Police Chief Scott Miller to WFMZ.
No injuries have been reported.
Muzzicato will be federally arraigned.