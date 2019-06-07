



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Near the top of Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill, you’ll find McNally’s Tavern. It’s been a familiar spot for nearly a century, and they’re famous for a signature sandwich: The Schmitter.

At the top of the hill, a flying green flag with the McNally family crest has waved locals into their tavern for almost 100 years, and they say it’s for more than one good reason. They’re great customers and great help.

“And we have really good food, that’s the most important thing,” Anne McNally said.

In particular, the famed Schmitter sandwich, one of the greatest hits off their menu for more than half a century.

“It’s a steak, cheese, friend onions, tomatoes, salami and the dressing,” McNally said.

You’ve probably seen it at the ballpark and beyond, but it originated on the flattop at McNally’s Tavern when Anne’s father, Hugh James McNally, set out to please a customer who through him a curveball.

“Dennis Krenich wanted pizza sauce on his cheesesteak one night,” McNally said. “And my dad said, ‘I don’t have pizza sauce but I can make a sauce.’ So he had mayonnaise and he had ketchup and he had relish and he mixed it all up.”

“Dennis Krenich drank Schmidt’s beer, so that’s why they called in the Schmitter,” she added, “so long before Mike Schmidt, although it’s nice to have that affiliation, that’s how it got its name.”

