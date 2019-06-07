PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A note sent home from a teacher wasn’t exactly a bad thing in this case. Laura Roth is a first-grade teacher with the Shaler Area School District near Pittsburgh.
When her student Lily lost her tooth at lunch, she was excited, until she accidentally threw it away.
That’s when Mrs. Roth wrote her a note to leave for the tooth fairy.
It made sure the Tooth Fairy knew about the accident and promised to search for the tooth.
“It’s just what you do when you’re a teacher, you do what makes your students happy and you do what’s best for them, no matter what that is, even if it’s a note to the Tooth Fairy,” Mrs. Roth said.
Sure enough, when Lily woke up, the Tooth Fairy left a note thanking her and Mrs. Roth.
It was signed in the fairy’s blue sparkle signature.