PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for theft from multiple cars in Northwest Philadelphia. According to officials, the thief broke into the vehicles on Valley Green Road and Forbidden Drive on May 23.
Police say the suspect took a number of items from the vehicles, including credit cards.
Shortly after the thefts, an unknown male attempted to use one of those cards at a nearby convenience store, when the transaction was declined the man fled before police arrived.
Surveillance video captured the man as he attempted the transaction.
If you have any information, contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3353.