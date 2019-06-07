BREAKING:Police, FBI Arrest Man Following String Of Explosions And Undetonated Devices In Northampton County
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


TRENOTN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state will be handing out doses of the opioid antidote naloxone later this month. This is part of the governor’s initiative to combat the opioid crisis.

Murphy, a Democrat, said in a statement issued Friday that pharmacies across the state will be handing out single doses of naloxone on June 18 on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Through this initiative, people who are battling with addiction will be able to receive access to this critical medication and help them get on a path to recovery,” Murphy said.

The giveaway is part of a pilot program approved by the state’s pharmacy board.

It’s unclear how much the effort will cost.

State statistics show there were about 3,000 drug-related deaths in 2018, up from about 2,700 in 2017.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says naloxone was administered last year by first responders about 16,000 times, preventing thousands of deaths.

For the list of participating pharmacies, click here

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

