CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police confirm a driver was killed in a fiery crash in Atglen, Chester County overnight. The crash happened on Route 41, just south of Route 372, around 3:41 a.m. Friday.
Police say a commercial vehicle that was traveling northbound on Route 41, crossed over into the southbound lanes and struck a vehicle. The impact sent both vehicles into a guard rail, sparking both vehicles on fire.
The driver of one of the vehicles was unable to exit and died in the fire, police said. The other driver was able to get out of the vehicle and is cooperating with police.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Route 41 is shut down between Route 372 and Highland Road.