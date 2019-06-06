Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the battle over abortion heating up, some pharmacists say the Plan B morning-after pill is flying off the shelves. They say they’re having trouble keeping the over-the-counter medication in stock.
Those pharmacists say some women are afraid as states move to tighten abortion laws.
“They’re afraid they might get into something that would hold them from getting an abortion,” pharmacist Sarah Alameddine said. “The demand has been high, it will continue to be high.”
So far, there’s been no word from the manufacturers of the morning-after pill if some other factor might account for its increase in demand.