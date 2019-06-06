PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department has asked for outside assistance with investigating hundreds of police officers’ alleged racist and violent social media posts. Ten officers have been placed on desk duty after the initial review, authorities say.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said Thursday he’s asked an outside law firm to assist with the investigation.
The law firm will review each officer’s alleged social media posts beginning with the “most egregious posts first,” according to Ross.
Ross says any police officer who was identified in a database called the Plain View Project will be removed from street duty during the investigation.
“We must verify independently that the officers identified in the report actually made the comments attributed to them, many of which I find deeply disturbing and upsetting,” Ross said. “We are certainly cognizant of the First Amendment implications here.”
Hundreds Of Philadelphia Police Officers Accused Of Racist, Violent Posts On Social Media
“But at the same time, it appears that certain comments were not constitutionally protected by the First Amendment,” Ross added. “When a police officer’s expression of his or her opinions erodes the Police Department’s ability to do its job and maintain the public’s trust, the department is permitted to act.”
In addition, Ross says all Philadelphia police personnel will undergo anti-racist and anti-bias training, the department will begin employing an internal auditing process and also add additional roll call training on the department’s social media, off-duty and race and discrimination policies.