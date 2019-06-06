



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies fans can pay tribute to former team chairman David Montgomery Thursday. The team is hosting a celebration of life service for Montgomery at Citizens Bank Park.

Montgomery, 72, died last month after a five-year battle with cancer.

If you can’t make it down to the ballpark, the ceremony will be streamed live on the Phillies website.

“For all of us who had the privilege to work with David over the years, we experienced a true leader – a man who was the heart of the Phillies,” Phillies executive vice president David Buck said. “His legacy extends well beyond the Phillies and the game of baseball, so on June 6, we invite all of David’s friends and colleagues, as well as his beloved fans, to join us at his home away from home as we celebrate the life of this amazing man.”

Former Phillies Jimmy Rollins, Mike Schmidt, Charlie Manuel, Ryan Howard, Jim Thome, Randy Wolf and Bob Boone will be at the service, along with other alumni. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell will also take part in the service.

Fans joining the memorial service should enter the ballpark through the Third Base Gate, which will open at 2 p.m. Parking will be free and available in Lots S, T and U.

Montgomery’s career with the Phillies began in 1971, working in the ticket office during the day and helping operate the scoreboard at night. He was later named the marketing director and then director of sales. He was promoted to executive vice president after the 1981 season.

Montgomery took a short leave of absence as president and CEO in August 2014 after he was diagnosed with cancer in May 2014. He returned January 2015 and remained active in this role until his passing, attending many of the team’s 2019 spring training games in Clearwater, as well as this year’s home opener at Citizens Bank Park.

He is survived by his wife, Lyn; three children, Harry, Sam and Susa; one granddaughter, Elizabeth and two grandsons, Cameron and Will.